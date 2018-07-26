MU apologizes for emergency text alert mistake

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri apologized to the campus community for not including the specific location of a reported robbery in a text message alert sent Thursday night.

The university apologized for the poor communication via email Friday morning. "This omission was due to human error, and we take full responsibility," the email said.

Employees in charge of sending alert messages will be gathering today to review the correct processes, according to the email. The purpose of the meeting is to prevent a future recurrence of the error, MU said.