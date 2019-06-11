MU appoints new Vice Provost for Student Affairs

COLUMBIA – MU Provost Latha Ramchand announced a new vice provost for student affairs on Monday.

William Stackman, who currently serves as associate for vice president for student services at the University of Notre Dame, will start at MU in mid-July.

According to a news release, Stackman made several changes at Notre Dame to create more efficient and effective services for students. He integrated health and wellness units, a Center for Student Well-Being, securing a $10 million gift to support mental health efforts and expanding Title IX programs and outreach.

“He is a strong leader with a demonstrated track record in higher education," Ramchand said in the news release. "As an MU alumnus, he is familiar with our university, and he has the expertise to provide leadership and vision in administering a comprehensive portfolio of programs.”

Stackman received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of Kentucky and the University of Missouri, respectively. He shares his excitement about reconnecting with the Mizzou community in a news release.

“To this day, Mizzou is a very special place for me as I formed relationships as a student there that are still near and dear to my heart today,” Stackman said in a statement.