MU athletes lead March for Racial Injustice

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Black Student Athlete Association led the Mizzou March for Change Wednesday night.

The walk started at the MU Columns and ended at Memorial Stadium.

The march was more than just a walk; some called it a movement.

MU freshman Alana Hayes said, “For a school that says they thrive off of diversity and that they care about their students. They were really silent.”

After the march, the student athletes prompted everyone to kneel for a five minute moment of silence.

The organization wants MU to address police brutality and social inequality.

A student athlete and Mizzou BSAA Vice President Keiarra Slack said the recent events have been exhausting.

“I am tired. I am exhausted of seeing my brothers and sisters killed senselessly. I want society to recognize that this is a human rights issue. It is not political,” Slack said. "I am an athlete, a woman, but most of all, I'm black."

After the march, the athletes shared their personal experiences with racism and how they are treated as Mizzou students in a minority community.

The march and gathering ended with a sit down press conference from a group of student athletes.

MU Track and Field member Atina Kamasi shared that she was tired of watching her teammates struggle.

"They are hurting, I can see it in their eyes. I can see it every morning when they wake up. And to hear those experiences, it hurts my heart and it hurts my soul," Kamasi said. "I'm going to stand by them for the rest of my life."

Students said Wednesday's march was not the end, and they will continue to speak up for the cause.