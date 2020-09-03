MU athletes, supporters, march against racial injustice

COLUMBIA - Over 400 MU student-athletes, supporters and students marched from the Francis Quadrangle to Memorial stadium Wednesday evening.

A press release sent out by the Mizzou Black Student Athlete Association said, "[We] will be holding a peaceful march/sit-in to promote unity against the injustices that continue in the nation."

Multiple students spoke out in support of the student-athletes today on campus.

MU student Logan Gisburne said, "I think with that platform that they have, they want to be able to use it to talk about something larger than sports."

Multiple coaches were also in support of the players' march. MU head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin and MU head football coach Eli Drinkwitz both spoke out in support of their players throughout the week.

