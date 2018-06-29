MU Athletic Admissions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A special admissions policy at the University of Missouri that allows certain students to bypass the school's entrance requirements is disproportionately benefiting athletes. An Associated Press review of university data shows that MU athletes are nearly five times more likely to gain admission under those waivers than their counterparts who don't play varsity sports. The flagship campus in Columbia exempts up to ten percent of each freshman class from normal entrance requirements if those students - athletes or not - show academic promise. Over the past five years, 34 percent of all newly enrolled athletes were classified as "special admits." That compares to just under eight percent of newly enrolled non-athletes. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)