MU Athletics releases 2019 Hall of Fame inductees

2 weeks 5 days 23 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:56:36 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in Sports
By: Hannah Howard, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics selected six former Tiger greats to represent its 2019 Hall of Fame class. The class includes athletes from 1957 all the way through 2014.

Ralph Hochgrebe is one of two athletes to represent the baseball program. He played for Mizzou from 1957 through 1959. Hochgrebe was the Tigers' first-ever second baseman to win first-team All-American honors.

Kyle Gibson joins him as the other baseball inductee, playing for the Tigers from 2007 to 2009. He was a Golden Spikes National Player of the Year semi-finalist and a second-team All-American in 2009. Gibson now plays for the Minnesota Twins.

John Clay is the lone representative for the football team. He spent time at Mizzou from 1983 through 1986, earning three first-team All-Big Eight selections.

Tyron Woodley is Mizzou's first-ever Big 12 Conference champion in wrestling. He spent his time with the Tigers from 2002 through 2005.

Molly Taylor (Kreklow) is representing the volleyball program in the 2019 inductee class. She played from 2010 to 2013, winning first-team AVCA All-American honors and SEC Player of the Year in 2013.

Rounding out the 2019 inductees is David Bonuchi, a Mizzou Diving phenom from 2011 through 2014. He won 10 first-team All-American honors and three conference championships in his time with the Tigers.

The formal induction will take place on Nov. 15th, and the inductees will also be recognized at the Mizzou football game the next day against Florida.

