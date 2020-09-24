MU athletics reveals its newest Hall of Fame class

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri athletic department revealed Tuesday which six former athetes have been selected for induction into MU’s Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. 2015's class will be the 26th class inducted since the Hall's 1990 beginning.

Danario Alexander, who played football at MU from 2006-2009 won first-team All American honors his senior year, leading the NCAA with 1,781 yards on 113 receptions and 14 touchdowns. Alexander is also the Tigers' record holder for most career receiving yards.

Max Askren, a wrestler from 2006-2010, won an NCAA title his senior season at 184 pounds. Askren is also a three-time NCAAA All-American, two-time Big 12 Conference champion and four-time Academic All-American. He is one of five MU wrestlers to ever win an individual national championship.

Russ Bell, a two-sport athlete in track & field (2000-2003) and football (2002-2003), is a four-time All American is various throws for track & field. Bell also walked onto the MU football as a defensive lineman and went on to start 12 games.

Jack Davis, another two sport athlete (track & field and baseball, 1955-1957), won first-team All-American baseball honors in 1957 when he hit .437. Davis also held track & field records as a conference champion sprinter/hurdler.

Dr. Rick McGuire, MU track & field coach from 1983-2010, coached 143 All-Americans, 100 conference champions, 7 NCAA champions, 5 Olympians including two silver medalists and 3 World Champions during his tenure at MU.

Sarah Shire, a member of the women's gymnastics team from 2008-2010, is a four-time All-American and two-time Big 12 Gymnast of the Year. She is the national runner-up on floor exercise for the 2010 NCAA championships, which is also the Tigers' first-ever team appearance at the event.

The induction ceremony will take place on Friday, February 26th at the Columns Club on the east side of Memorial Stadium. All six former athletes will also be recognized at the MU basketball game Saturday, February 27th.