MU Auction Off Artistic Helmets

COLUMBIA - Fifteen artists from across Mid-Missouri auctioned off creative military helmets Thursday night for a good cause.

The MU School of Social Work hosted "'Helmet Heroes: A Helmet Art Auction and Wine Reception" at Orr Street Studios at 6pm.

Funds from the auction went toward the school's first ever graduate scholarship pertaining to the field of military social work.

A silent auction occurred first at the studios, followed by a live auction at 7pm.



The school said it chose to have an auction centering around the militaristic head wear because of how it symbolizes the military's ability to protect the public.

Margie Sable, director of the MU School of Social Work, said she was surprised by the quality of the artists' work.

"Who knew what you could do with helmets?" Sable said. "I just was amazed at the idea to do it. I thought it was a good idea, but I had no idea how amazing they could be."

The new scholarship will be available to veterans and students who are interested in the field of miltary social work.

