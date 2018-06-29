MU Autism Center Hosts Conference for Parents

COLUMBIA - An autism research center at the University of Missouri will hold a conference in Columbia for parents and caregivers next month.

The Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders will showcase the latest in research and diagnostics April 19-20 at its eighth annual Autism Intervention Conference. A pre-conference workshop for health care and mental health workers is scheduled for April 18.

Advance registration is required. The conference costs $50 for students and family members of people with autism and $185 for professionals who register by April 5. The pre-conference workshop is an additional $120.