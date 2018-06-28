MU Autism Website Leads Nation

Nikki Straw has a 21-year-old autistic daughter.

"I mean, Jocelyn was like 10 years old before she learned to tie her shoes," Nikki recalled. "And you learn to celebrate with the other parents these little milestones. It's so exciting to be able to talk to the other parents, and to be able to have the same feedback, or get some feedback on this problem or that problem."

Now, the state wants to help share that information.

"There's whole new opportunities for Missouri researchers to conduct really cutting-edge research using data that's collected in IAN," said Janet Palmer of the Thompson Center for Autism at the University of Missouri.

"Missouri was very active, very motivated, thinking along the same lines," said Ian Director Paul Law.

"It's been so exciting to go through this, as a parent, and to see the strides that have been made," Straw added, "but we've got a long way to go."

Directors hope to have IAN up and running by Nov 1.