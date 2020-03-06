MU Awaits State Funding for Teaching Winery

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri-Columbia has raised half of the $3 million it needs to build a teaching winery.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the university now is seeking matching money from the state for the facility. Plans call for a research building and wine and food education facility to be added in later phases.

Wine and Grape Research Committee chairman Tony Kooyumjian says the proposed teaching winery would be a commercial winery. It would replace a much smaller, experimental winery. The goal is for students to make and bottle more than 2,000 cases of wine yearly; the current facility produces 100 cases at most a year.

Kooyumjian says he hopes to break ground in spring 2015 with completion that fall.