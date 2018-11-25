MU awards faculty members with Kemper Fellowship

COLUMBIA - MU awarded five professors with William T. Kemper Fellowships for teaching excellence this week.

University of Missouri Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin and Commerce Bank Chairman Jim Schatz surprised the winners with fellowships, which included $10,000 in cash awards.

Nicole Monnier, an associate teaching professor of Russian in the MU College of Arts and Science, received the award on Wednesday. Monnier is celebrating her fifteenth year with the university.

"The moment when the chancellor comes in and gives you the award in overwhelming," said Monnier.

In addition to many other duties in the department, Monnier teaches and manages the first-year Russian program.

"I almost want to retire because it can't get any better," said Monnier.

Monnier said the accolades from past and present student, friend and coworkers were truly humbling.

"It gives a meaning to a body of stuff I've worked on for years," she said.

This year's other winners are:

Elisa Glick, an associate professor of English and women's gender studies in the MU College of Arts and Science

Rachel Harper, the director of the MU Writing Center and a member of the Honors Humanities faculty in the MU Honors College

Berkley Hudson, an associate professor of magazine journalism in the MU School of Journalism

Trista Strauch, an assistant teaching professor of animal sciences in the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

The William T. Kemper fellowships for teaching excellence were created in 1991 to honor outstanding MU teachers.