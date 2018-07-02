MU Bands Perform In Missouri Theater

COLUMBIA- The University Band and the Symphonic Band at the University of Missouri performed a concert Monday night in the Missouri Theater.

Two bands performed seven different pieces during the concert, including Countly Airs and Dances, Bloom, Albanian Dance, Kirkpatrick Fanfare, Liturgical Music for Band, Sleep and Tidal Forces.

The concert is sponsored by the University of Missouri School of Music. The bands are conducted by Dr. John Freeman and Dr. Brian Silvey.

The school's next event is a Percussion Area Recital concert Tuesday afternoon held in the Whitmore Recital Hall.