MU Baseball Leads Big 12

The missouri tigers remain atop the big twelve baseball standings. The tigers improved to 6-1 in conference play with a shutout of the kansas jayhawks. Tiger lefthander nathan culp tossed a three hit shutout.He improved to 6-2.Trevor helms hit a two run homer, and jacob priday drove in missouri's other run. The tigers and jayhawks play again tomorrow afternoon with max scherzer scheduled to start for missouri. Scherzer has not pitched in three weeks because of tendinitis in his bicep.