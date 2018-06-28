MU Baseball Looks for Title

Even if they lose those final two games, the Tigers would finish with third in the Big 12 Conference. But a win against Oklahoma would guarentee them second place in the final standings.

Their day started off kind of shaky as Cowboy Tyler Mach got a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning giving the Cowboys an early 2-0 lead. The Tigers would comeback in the third inning as Jacob Priday would single up the middle bringing in Ryan Lollis and putting the Tigers up 3-2. Center fielder Evan Frey would define taking one for the team today as he made an amazing catch in center field crashing field into the outfield wall and would take a few moments before getting up and playing out the rest of the game.

Mizzou would finish the game leading 8-5 and lock up second place in the Big 12 Conference.