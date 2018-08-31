MU Basketball Coaches Have Breakfast with Fans

COLUMBIA - Dozens of Mizzou basketball fans had breakfast with the men's and women's basketball coaches at the MU Student Center Friday.

The coaches helped serve breakfast to the fans and then sat and interacted with them. The coaches also took pictures and signed autographs at the event.

"These are the people that make our program, the students and the faculty, you know, I'm excited to be here," MU Men's Basketball Coach Kim Anderson said.

He said he is looking forward to working with the team and leaving the past disciplinary issues behind.

Anderson said he will sit with players and talk about the expectations he has for them, both on and off the court.

"We're going to have some guidelines we need to follow," he said. "But, it all comes down to doing the right thing and, you know, everybody on my book has a clean slate."

He said it should not be hard to discuss the issue with his team and already has an idea of what he will say to them.

"You know, we all know how to do the right thing and that's what we're going to talk about," Anderson said. "But, what's happened, happened. It's over, and we're starting over."

Those in attendance were able to enjoy a continental breakfast. Julian Vizitei, an MU student and member of the spirit group, The Antlers, said he is excited about having Anderson lead the Tiger's next season.

"Coach Anderson is a great guy," he said. "I think he's going to turn the program around and instill great focus and drive."

Vizitei said his group will have some chants ready for Anderson's first home game next season.

"His first game is going to be a big game, it's going to be emotional," Vizitei said. "He's probably going to get a huge standing ovation and we're going to try to have something planned for him on that first game."