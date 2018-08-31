MU begins a free sports clinic for middle and high school students

COLUMBIA - The MU Orthopedic Institute on Saturday hosted its first walk-in clinic for anyone with a sports injury.

Dr. Seth Sherman with the institute said he sees this as a positive for the community.

"It's a challenge to get kids, especially ones from far reaching schools, to come from distance," he said. "And so we really put our heads together and put all of our emphasis and effort into a Saturday morning clinic."

These clinics will consist of checking for broken bones and assessing if an athlete needs a MRI.

For Sherman, the main goal is to get athletes back on the field in a timely manner.

"If it's a minor injury, we will get them competing next week, so they don't have to stay out longer than expected," he said.

This clinic starts after the first week of high school football. One common injury in today's age pertaining to football is head injuries.

Sherman said the main thing with a head injury is taking proper care of these injuries.

"If they do come in with concussion like symptoms, we'll get them into our program and evaluate them properly," he said.

The institute will offer the clinics through Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Any athlete in middle or high school is welcome to come visit a doctor on staff.