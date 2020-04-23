MU begins 'deep clean' of campus

2 days 6 hours 20 minutes ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News
By: Caroline Dade, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri campus facilities crews started a campus-wide cleaning effort Monday. 

Gary Ward, MU Vice Chancellor for Operations, announced the cleaning process in a virtual town hall last Tuesday. 

"We're going to start ... a deep cleaning effort for the entire campus," he said. "What that will mean is we will clean all the public spaces, of course all the restrooms, all the offices, all the classrooms, all the auditoriums." 

University spokesperson Christian Basi said in an email that crews are using Hillyard Q.T. 3 to clean those spaces. According to the company's website, it is a disinfectant specifically for hard surfaces that has had success at getting rid of viruses similar to the COVID-19 virus.

Crews started by cleaning Jesse Hall on Monday, and Basi said they will clean the rest of campus over the next two weeks. 

After a room is cleaned, a sign will go up saying, "This room is clean and has been disinfected using an EPA-approved disinfectant, per Center for Disease Control guidelines." 

Basi said the goal is to disinfect and clean as many surfaces as possible as university officials prepare for faculty and staff to eventually come back to campus. 

MU canceled all in-person summer courses on April 6. Right now, in-person classes are set to start again on August 23 when the fall semester begins. 

More News

Grid
List

Saline County factory halts production as COVID-19 cases per capita leads state
Saline County factory halts production as COVID-19 cases per capita leads state
MARSHALL - As the rate of new COVID-19 cases in a few urban areas across Missouri slows,... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:00:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

CPD arrest wanted man on several felony charges
CPD arrest wanted man on several felony charges
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home and was wanted for several felony... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 9:19:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Police arrest man in police pursuit, suspected of kidnapping and assault
Police arrest man in police pursuit, suspected of kidnapping and assault
BOONE COUNTY - Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit, according to a press release from the... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:48:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Celebrating quarantine in style
Celebrating quarantine in style
COLUMBIA - With a stay-at-home order in place, many families cannot celebrate birthdays or graduations like they normally would by... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 5:57:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Local businesses await federal assistance loans
Local businesses await federal assistance loans
ASHLAND - Some small businesses are still waiting for federal assistance to arrive through different programs, some of which ran... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 5:54:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Businesses preparing for Cole County stay at home order to expire
Businesses preparing for Cole County stay at home order to expire
JEFFERSON CITY - Businesses in Cole County are preparing for the county's stay-at-home order to expire this Saturday at 12:01... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 5:50:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Columbia College has first positive COVID-19 case on campus
Columbia College has first positive COVID-19 case on campus
COLUMBIA - An extended stay residential student at Columbia College has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university email.... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:55:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Missouri to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
Missouri to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
JEFFERSON CITY - At the Governor's daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon, health officials announced that Missouri would begin implementing the... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

MU President addresses fall classes
MU President addresses fall classes
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials are currently planning for in-person classes to resume again in the fall, according to... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Marathon runners impacted by COVID-19 cancellations
Marathon runners impacted by COVID-19 cancellations
COLUMBIA - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the cause of many canceled events, marathons are no exception. Many... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:26:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Cattle industry suffering during COVID-19 pandemic
Cattle industry suffering during COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA — Rachel Lindbloom, a cattle farmer, works at her family farm in Brookfield, Mo. raising calves. But because of... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

A new idea brings music to care facilities who cannot have visitors
A new idea brings music to care facilities who cannot have visitors
NASHVILLE - Everyone is looking for some joy and positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Music By My side is an... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:55:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Lupus and arthritis patients seeing medicine shortage due to COVID-19 use
Lupus and arthritis patients seeing medicine shortage due to COVID-19 use
COLUMBIA - Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis patients are experiencing difficulty locating hydroxychloroquine, which is a drug that is used to... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Parson grants clemency to Columbia businessman
Parson grants clemency to Columbia businessman
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson granted clemency to local businessman Dimetrious Woods. In 2007, a judge sentenced Woods... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:22:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Missouri high court weighs $114M payout to prison guards
Missouri high court weighs $114M payout to prison guards
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Supreme Court judges are deciding whether the state owes prison guards nearly $114 million in... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:07:19 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Fourth narcotics search warrant leads to arrest in Fulton
Fourth narcotics search warrant leads to arrest in Fulton
FULTON - Two people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant lead officials to find methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. ... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:01:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Lawn mowing business is "booming" for local workers
Lawn mowing business is "booming" for local workers
COLUMBIA - Some lawn care companies in Columbia have seen an increase in revenue since the COVID-19 quarantine began. Lance... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:45:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 55°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 55°
2am 55°
3am 55°
4am 55°