MU begins year with record enrollment

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri kicked off the fall semester Monday with a record number of students. The 2015 school year began with the largest student body on record and the fourth largest freshman class.

Preliminary numbers for the fall semester show 35,050 students, which is 0.3 percent higher than 2014. In addition to being the largest enrollment on record, they represent a record number of high-achieving students, as well as the most diverse student body in MU's history.

Interim vice provost for enrollment management Barbara Rupp said student recruitment is a priority, "Recruiting the best and brightest students always has been our goal at Mizzou."

Rupp also said retention success is an on-going effort, "Seeing our retention rate increase this year is evidence of that hard work."

MU has also strived to improve the college learning experience for students.

"We have students coming to us from all walks of life and every corner of the globe," Jim Spain, vice provost for undergraduate studies said. "We also are focusing on early intervention strategies in an effort to provide an optimal learning experience for our students."

MU has created scholarships and increased existing scholarships to target students with high ACT scores. This year's incoming freshman have a mean ACT score of 26, which is 0.4 percent higher than the previous year's students.

