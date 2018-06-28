MU Building Dedicated

Doctor Arvarh Strickland, MU's first black faculty member, joined the history department in 1969 and retired in 1998. Now, following a recent student initiative, a classroom building carries his name.

"I'm really appreciative of everything that's happening," Strickland said.

School officials dedicated and re-named the building on Friday.

"I think it means a step in the right direction for diversity," Khesha Duncan of MU staff said.

Arvarh Strickland Hall now stands as the only academic building on MU's campus named after an African American. The effort began when members of the Black Student Government gave the school a list of demands. One of those demands was for the school to name a building after an African American.

"I just hope that in the future we won't have to go through all of this to get something like this accomplished," MU student Jabari Turner said.

Hard work paid off and as a result, this day, this building and this man will go down in history.