MU Buying into Arizona Observatory

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri is planning to become part of a multi-university consortium that uses a world-class observatory in Arizona.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Angela Speck, director of astronomy at the University of Missouri, has led the charge to get the university to buy into the WIYN Observatory at Kitt Peak National Observatory in southern Arizona. The observatory is a facility with a 3.5-meter telescope owned and operated by the WIYN consortium.

Speck says Missouri will buy into the observatory at a 5 percent level, meaning it will have 15 nights for research. The annual payment will be $130,000.

Speck says having dedicated time at the Arizona telescope will allow students to learn how to use the telescope and faculty to conduct more innovative research.