MU Buying into Arizona Observatory

6 years 1 month 1 week ago Sunday, November 10 2013 Nov 10, 2013 Sunday, November 10, 2013 12:37:35 PM CST November 10, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri is planning to become part of a multi-university consortium that uses a world-class observatory in Arizona.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Angela Speck, director of astronomy at the University of Missouri, has led the charge to get the university to buy into the WIYN Observatory at Kitt Peak National Observatory in southern Arizona. The observatory is a facility with a 3.5-meter telescope owned and operated by the WIYN consortium.

Speck says Missouri will buy into the observatory at a 5 percent level, meaning it will have 15 nights for research. The annual payment will be $130,000.

Speck says having dedicated time at the Arizona telescope will allow students to learn how to use the telescope and faculty to conduct more innovative research.

 

More News

Grid
List

22-person crew continues to plow Columbia roads Wednesday
22-person crew continues to plow Columbia roads Wednesday
COLUMBIA - Although winter storms have left Missouri, crews in Columbia are continuing to fight the snow. A 22-person... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 9:09:10 AM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:45:10 AM CST December 18, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Three shots fired at uninjured officer, search for suspect ongoing
UPDATE: Three shots fired at uninjured officer, search for suspect ongoing
ASHLAND - Police are searching for a suspect who investigators say shot at an Ashland officer at least three times... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 12:02:00 AM CST December 18, 2019 in News

EmVP: Boy saves allowance to buy gifts for other kids
EmVP: Boy saves allowance to buy gifts for other kids
JEFFERSON CITY - For three straight years, 7-year-old Landon Connally has used the allowance money he's saved that year to... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 8:22:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in Continuous News

30-person crew to plow Tuesday night
30-person crew to plow Tuesday night
COLUMBIA — A 30-person City of Columbia plow crew reported at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 to continue responding to... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:29:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Ameren and DNR strike deal for new trail, but millions still needed
Ameren and DNR strike deal for new trail, but millions still needed
ELDON - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is one step closer to having a new trail that would run... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 6:59:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

School closings could change up end of semester schedules
School closings could change up end of semester schedules
COLUMBIA - With many schools closed the past few days due to winter weather, parents and teachers might find a... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:25:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Holiday party at downtown art studio could result in charges
Holiday party at downtown art studio could result in charges
A Columbia artist who agreed to help out at a holiday gathering at Orr Street Studios on Friday night... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:14:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Boone County detective retires after more than three decades
Boone County detective retires after more than three decades
BOONE COUNTY -- After more than 31 years of service with the Boone County Sheriff's Department, detective Tom O'Sullivan officially... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 4:44:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Guy Fieri to open Branson restaurant
Guy Fieri to open Branson restaurant
BRANSON— Guy Fieri is coming to Branson, Missouri. Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen and Bar is scheduled to open in... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 4:23:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

MoDOT is confident it has enough salt for the winter season
MoDOT is confident it has enough salt for the winter season
JEFFERSON CITY - - Since the snowfall stopped Tuesday morning, MoDOT plows and trucks have been clearing off the last... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:54:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Dog rescued from frozen Boone County pond
Dog rescued from frozen Boone County pond
BOONE COUNTY - Firefighters from the Boone County Fire Protection District rescued a dog who had fallen through ice at... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:48:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Project proposed to connect Discovery Parkway to Rolling Hills intersection
Project proposed to connect Discovery Parkway to Rolling Hills intersection
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson wants the state to fund a connecting road between Discovery Parkway and the intersection of... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:30:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Protesters send message to Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer
Protesters send message to Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer
JEFFERSON CITY - Ahead of this week's planned historic vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on whether or not... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:11:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Truman State professor suspended after prostitution charge
Truman State professor suspended after prostitution charge
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A Truman State University professor and church elder has been charged with seeking sexual favors from... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:06:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Appeals court approves controversial Grain Belt power line
Appeals court approves controversial Grain Belt power line
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday gave approval to the state's portion of a controversial... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 1:15:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Police ask for assistance identifying purse thief
Police ask for assistance identifying purse thief
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a man who has been stealing purses from... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 12:17:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Ceres will return to the top of Missouri State Capitol
Ceres will return to the top of Missouri State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - A statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, will return to the top of the Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 9:31:00 AM CST December 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 24°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 28°
1pm 30°
2pm 31°
3pm 32°