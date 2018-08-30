MU Buys Historic Missouri Theater

By: The Associated Press and KOMU Digital Staff

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri has purchased a historic theater in downtown Columbia that the school says will replace the $58 million concert-hall portion of a planned performing arts center.

The planned School of Music recital halls, faculty studios and practice rooms will still be built.

The university had a three-year lease for the Missouri Theatre with a clause that the school could then purchase the building from the Missouri Symphony Society. The theater is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the university announced the $3.7 million purchase Thursday. The purchase price represents the symphony group's unpaid debt.

The 86-year-old theater was temporarily closed in 2010 as fundraising lagged and millions of dollars' worth of planned renovations were scuttled. The theater will provide MU with needed performance space as Jesse Auditorium closes in the upcoming academic year for renovations to the main administration building.

Editor's Note: This article has been edited to include corrections to inaccuracies reported by The Associated Press.