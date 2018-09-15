MU Campus Events Raise Eating Disorder Awareness

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will hold a series of events on the Columbia campus this week as part of a national campaign to raise awareness about eating disorders.

The events include a free screening for eating disorders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Women's Center in the MU Student Center.



Other activities include a screening and discussion of a film that examines public portrayals of body image, and an event called "Operation Beautiful" in which the public can write positive messages on the mirrors of public restrooms in the student union.



More information and a full schedule of events can be found on the website of the university's counseling center.