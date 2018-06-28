MU Celebrates Japanese Culture

The Japanese Doll Festival featured traditional Japanese dancing. Performers explained the origins of their art and how they got involved. The festival also featured a traditional Japanese puppet performance called Bunraku. The puppet performed a special celebrity dance.

"It's called a sanbaso. And it's just celebratory, congratulations. Pretty much, celebrating anything," said puppeteer Andrew St. John.

The festival also featured samples of sushi, martial arts, drum performances, and an anime film.