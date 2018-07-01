MU Celebrates Largest Grant Ever Given to School of Medicine

COLUMBIA - A ceremony to celebrate the largest grant ever given to the MU School of Medicine will take place Thursday morning. The ceremony will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the MU Donald W. Reynolds Alumni Center in Columbia.

The $13.3 million grant is part of a Health Care Innovation award given through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. It will be used to enhance primary care for Medicare and Medicaid recipients.

The grant will help fund a program that combines advanced technology with medical education to provide improved care for patients at a lower cost. MU's program will use advanced health information technology, evidence-based treatment planning, and a specialized workforce to coordinate care for patients and their health care team.

MU Chancellor Brady Deaton, Dean of the MU School of Medicine Jerry Parker and the associate dean for research at the MU School of Medicine Jerry Parker will speak at the ceremony.

The program will train about 420 workers and will create an estimated 30 jobs.