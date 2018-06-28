MU Celebrates New Beetle Bailey Stamp, Shack Replica

COLUMBIA - MU Alumni, Honor Flight Veterans, students, and staff gathered at the Mizzou Alumni center Friday morning, all to celebrate comic strip character Beetle Bailey and his new stamp. The character is the latest featured in the U.S. Postal Service's "Sunday Funnies" stamp series. MU celebrated the stamp because the comic's creator, Mort Walker, came up with Beetle Bailey while a student at Mizzou.

Those in attendance Friday listened to speeches given by members from various groups including Mizzou Botanic Garden, Mizzou Alumni Association, and MU Army ROTC. The ceremony took place on the site where The Shack used to serve as a student hangout. The bar and grill closed in 1984 and burned in 1988.

Mort Walker, cartoonist and creator of Beetle Bailey used to frequent The Shack as a student when he attended MU. Now, The Shack is making a comeback of sorts. Within the brand new MU Student Center, there will be a re-creation of The Shack for students to see. It will actually take back it's original name, "The Jack Shack." Chairs, tables, and memorabilia from the original establishment will be used in the new student hangout. The Jack Shack will be ready by the end of October or beginning of November. MU officials said they hope Mort Walker will attend its dedication.