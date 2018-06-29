MU Center for Agroforestry receives grant and award

COLUMBIA – An MU agroforestry project received a grant and award from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (NCR-SARE) program to help attract and train more young people to that career.

Members of the MU Center for Agroforestry received the awards for their project, “Missouri Agroforestry Summer Institutes: High School Educator Training for Curriculum Delivery”.

The project focused on adding agroforestry to Missouri high school Agricultural Science II class. Part of the project is to train the teachers for the class.

“For about 15 years, we’ve tossed around the idea of reaching out to high school students. We feel that there will be long-term value of showing them what agroforestry is all about,” Associate Director Michael Gold said.

Gold and colleagues Hank Stelzer and Anna Ball submitted their proposal in April and the project was named the 2016 Paula Ford Professional Development Program Proposal of the year. This award goes to the proposal that shares the same passion Ford had for sustainable agriculture.

The trio also won $70,334 for their project. The project will use this money in order for MU to train these teachers.

“There is an unmet need. The people evaluating the proposals agreed. They thought it was something worth doing,” Gold said.

Hannah Hemmelgarn, a graduate research assistant in agroforestry, helped develop the program as part of her master’s project. Hemmelgarn also helped create a one-day summer institute that was used to train new teachers.