MU Chair to Lead National Doctor's Organization

COLUMBIA - The chairman of the internal medicine department at the University of Missouri School of Medicine has been named to lead the nation's largest medical specialty organization.

The university says in a release that Dr. David Fleming will be named president-elect of the American College of Physicians.

Fleming's one-year term as president-elect begins during the organization's annual meeting, which opened Thursday in San Francisco. Fleming will then serve from 2014 to 2015 as president of the organization, which has about 133,000 members.

Fleming is also director of the Center for Health Ethics at the university's medical school.