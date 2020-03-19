MU chancellor applies for president job at University of Central Florida

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's Chancellor Alexander Cartwright applied to be President of the University of Central Florida.

UCF Knight News said in a tweet Wednesday morning that Cartwright applied for the opening.

#BREAKING: University of Missouri Chancellor Officially Applies for UCF President.



#BREAKING: University of Missouri Chancellor Officially Applies for UCF President.

His name was released just 48 hours before UCF's Board of Trustees is supposed to select the sixth president, according to Knight News. Cartwright is the third candidate.

A professor on UCF's campus started a petition because of how late Cartwright entered into the applicants. Stephen Fiore, director of the Brechner Center for Freedom of Information said, "The timeline for a decision was already problematic before we had a pandemic with which to deal."

Fiore said the COVID-19 restrictions on campus meant people were not able to attend campus interviews and open discussion forums.

"This presidential search is the most important hiring decision the university has faced in decades," Fiore said in the petition.

Cartwright has been MU's Chancellor since August 2017, according to his bio.

Before MU, he was provost and executive vice chancelloor at State University of New York (SUNY).