MU chancellor gives state of the university address

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Chancellor, Alexander Cartwright, gave the 2019 State of the University Address on Friday, speaking about several topics relating to the university and plans for its future.

Those topics included the increase in diversity on campus, success with Mizzou's Mentoring Network, brand new physical spaces, and the ways in which Mizzou helps others around the world.

Cartwright's speech focused more on the people who make Mizzou valuable rather than the numbers and figures.

"Tigers have brought value to the state we call home, and to the students who have become part of our Mizzou legacy, and we will do that and more for the next 180 years" said Cartwright.

The chancellor said there are three ways that Mizzou grows in its value: ensuring student success, solving grand challenges, and serving the people of Missouri and beyond.

"This great Mizzou legacy is what we build upon today. Our overall contribution to the greater good of society is much more important than any personal gain along the way," said Cartwright. "Tigers add more energy to society than we absorb."