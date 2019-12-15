MU Chancellor: "Racism exists at MU"

COLUMBIA - MU students have reported another incident of racism on campus, this time during Homecoming week.

MU Police Public Information Officer Major Brian Weimer confirmed Monday an intoxicated white male made a racial slur while passing a group of black students rehearsing a Homecoming performance on Traditions Plaza.

Jonathan L. Butler shared a post on Facebook that said, "On behalf of the Legion [of Black Collegians], we feel that this incident is completely heinous and unnacceptable. Not only did this individual disrupt our rehearsal, but we were also made victims of blatant racism in a space that should be made to feel safe."

The post concluded saying LBC would not tolerate this type of behavior at MU and "we sincerely hope that the University feels the same."

The Missouri Student Association Executive Cabinet said in a statement Monday the group will stand with the LBC in response to Monday's event on campus.

MSA wrote, "Racism lives at the University of Missouri and we cannot allow it any further."

Although out of the country, Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin also responded to the incident by recording a message on his mobile phone.

Preceding the message he wrote on the chancellor's website, "I want you to hear from me personally and know that I share your outrage."

In his recorded message he angrily said, "It's enough, let's stop this, let's end hatred and racism at Mizzou."

He said what the university has been doing on campus to address racism has not been enough.

He said he is asking all deans, chairs, and academic and non-academic directors to discuss with their colleagues and staff the continuing issue of racism at MU. He said he wants them to develop ideas and action plans for creating a more inclusive environment in their respective areas.

KOMU 8 News reached out to multiple LBC members and those who were directly affected by the incident, but they said they were not ready to speak about the incident.

Major Weimer said MUPD is actively looking for the person responsible.