MU Chancellor's India Trip Up in the Air

COLUMBIA - As of Monday night, MU Chancellor Brady Deaton has postponed -- and perhaps cancelled completely -- a trip to Agra, India that has been on his schedule for nine months.

The Associated Press reports Deaton has decided to remain in Columbia --effectively cancelling the trip -- rather than travel overseas as he decides whether the school should leave the Big 12 Conference.

Though the Kansas City Star reports Deaton's personal assistant said the chancellor "delayed, but not cancelled his trip."

To make his scheduled Friday keynote, KOMU 8 estimates Deaton would have to leave by early Wednesday morning at the very latest.

Deaton was scheduled to leave Tuesday for a 9-day international conference in India. Instead, school spokeswoman Mary Jo Banken said Monday that the chancellor won't go so he can deal with other duties in his office that are more important. Missouri is mulling a move to the Southeastern Conference. University curators gave Deaton authority earlier this month to explore leaving the Big 12, which has lost three members in the past year.

The SEC website last week mistakenly posted an announcement that Missouri was joining the league. The premature announcement was quickly pulled from the site.