MU Children's Hospital gets special visitors

COLUMBIA – The Boone County Fire Protection District visited the MU Women's and Children’s Hospital Monday, and brought a special guest with them.

Santa Claus joined the firefighters to visit the children outside near the firetruck and in the patients' rooms.

One child made a card for Santa and asked for him to, “help find a cure for me. I am tired of taking pills and being sick,” and an American Girl doll if he had time.

“My mission is to see smiles on the children’s faces,” Santa said.

Santa also handed out coloring books, crayons and candy canes for the children to enjoy.

Parents said they appreciated being able to let the kids have some of the holiday traditions they wouldn’t otherwise be able to take part in.