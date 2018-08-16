MU Children's Hospital Opens New Clinic

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Children's Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for its new pediatric/adolescent specialty clinic.

The new clinic is part of the Women's and Children's Hospital and doubles the size of its previous location in the the University Physicians Medical Building. New features include 39 examination rooms as well as two telehealth rooms. The clinic will also hold a pulmonary function testing lab and blood drawing services.