MU Children's Hospital receives local donation

COLUMBIA- MU Children's Hospital recieved $185,674.69 in donations this week thanks to a fundraiser by some local schools and a local radio station.

Fulton Preschool and Blair Oaks Elementary School in Jefferson City partnered with Children's Miracle Network and helped raise some of the money. Students collected spare change from friends and family, and the schools raised about $500 each to donate.

The schools donated the money as part of a local radiothon fundraising effort.

Zimmer Radio held its 10th annual two-day Missouri Credit Union "Miracles for Kids" radiothon to raise money for the hospital.

All the money donated will benefit the MU Children's Hospital and help local patients.