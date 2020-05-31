MU civil rights office investigating Snapchat video

COLUMBIA — MU's Office for Civil Rights & Title IX is investigating a Snapchat video that was widely criticized on social media as mocking the death of George Floyd, the Columbia Missourian reported Friday.

The video, a screen recording of a private Snapchat, shows two young women play-fighting. One is sitting on top of the other with her knee close to the bottom woman's neck as she screams, "I can't breathe." One of the women involved is attending MU in the fall, according to her Instagram account, which has since been made unavailable.

The video appeared on social media days after Floyd died in police custody after being choked under the knee of a Minneapolis officer Monday. In the days since, national protests of police violence against black individuals have dominated headlines.

It is not known which of the individuals in the video is the incoming MU student, and her identity has not been confirmed by the university.

Just over two hours after the video was posted on Twitter, MU responded.