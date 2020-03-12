MU classes to go online through Spring Break amid Coronavirus concerns

10 hours 33 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 4:05:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

COLUMBIA - MU classes will be instructed online up until Spring Break due to fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

There are still currently no known cases of the coronavirus on the MU Campus.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright made the announcement Wednesday evening in an email to students, staff and faculty saying "These actions are consistent with those taken at other universities and industry around the country."

In-person classes will be suspended beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, March 15.

During the week of March 16 – 20, classes will be held remotely. Following spring break, the university plans to resume in-person classes on Monday, March 30.

"It will allow us to reset the campus and it actually serves as a way for us to isolate the campus from all of the individuals that have been on it for the last several months during the semester," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.

All university-related non-essential international and domestic travel is also suspended until April 12, Cartwright said, while all nonessential university events will be cancelled until March 29.

University operations, however, have not been suspended and campus will remain open.

"Employees are expected to report to work like they normally would. For the vast majority of staff, we expect them to be on-campus for their jobs tomorrow," Basi said.

Only one person in the state has tested 'presumptive positive' for the virus so far.

The Indiana University student and St. Louis-native tested positive after she returned home from a study abroad program in Italy.

A group of about two dozen MU students and faculty attended a national conference in New Orleans last week where an attendee not affiliated with the university later tested presumptive positive for the virus.

Those students and faculty have been asked to self-quarantine while the professors taught classes online Wednesday.

About 1,000 attendees were at the conference. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi could not identify the infected individual Wednesday or if any MU faculty members or students were around the individual at the conference.

MU Health Care said that there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in their facilities and that they tested more than 10 patients for the virus, but a spokesperson said he could not comment Tuesday on whether the results of any of those tests are outstanding.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Senior Services said 64 people have tested negative for the virus as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri Senate cancels session next week
Missouri Senate cancels session next week
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Senate won't meet next week due to COVID-19 concerns, Floor Majority Leader Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia,... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:43:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament
SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament
COLUMBIA — The Southeastern Conference announced today only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media will be allowed to attend... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:44:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

CORONAVIRUS TOWN HALL: MU Health infections prevention director answers Coronavirus questions
CORONAVIRUS TOWN HALL: MU Health infections prevention director answers Coronavirus questions
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, answers viewer's questions regarding the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:45:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in Continuous News

UPDATE: MU students attend conference where attendee tested positive for COVID-19
UPDATE: MU students attend conference where attendee tested positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - A person who attended NICAR20, an investigative journalism conference in New Orleans this past weekend, has tested positive... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:45:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

MU Health Care doctor answers your questions about Coronavirus
MU Health Care doctor answers your questions about Coronavirus
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, came into the KOMU 8... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:40:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in Continuous News

Coronavirus concerns prompt Lincoln University to extend spring break for students
Coronavirus concerns prompt Lincoln University to extend spring break for students
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University announced Wednesday they're extending their Spring Break another week due to coronavirus concerns. LU... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:06:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Missouri sheriffs form political lobbying group
Missouri sheriffs form political lobbying group
JEFFERSON CITY - 48 sheriffs from across Missouri came together in Jefferson City to announce the formation of their new... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 5:48:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

MU classes to go online through Spring Break amid Coronavirus concerns
MU classes to go online through Spring Break amid Coronavirus concerns
COLUMBIA - MU classes will be instructed online up until Spring Break due to fears of a coronavirus outbreak. ... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 4:05:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

NCAA Tournament basketball games to be closed to public
NCAA Tournament basketball games to be closed to public
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA announced Wednesday their sporting events, including NCAA Tournament basketball games, will not be open to the... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

State senators discuss bill requiring audit of State Auditor
State senators discuss bill requiring audit of State Auditor
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senate Republicans are calling for an audit of the state auditor's office. The bill, filed... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Missouri receives $9.8 million federal grant to fight Coronavirus
Missouri receives $9.8 million federal grant to fight Coronavirus
COLUMBIA - The federal Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday Missouri will receive $9.8 million in grants to... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers in Missouri, three other states
Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers in Missouri, three other states
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Supermarket chain Hy-Vee is closing four centers that fulfill online orders in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 12:33:03 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as WHO declares a global pandemic
US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as WHO declares a global pandemic
(CNN) - For the first time in 11 years, the World Health Organization has declared a global pandemic as a... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 12:22:05 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

State health officials offering novel coronavirus information hotline
State health officials offering novel coronavirus information hotline
JEFFERSON CITY - State health officials activated a hotline Wednesday for people seeking information related to the novel coronavirus, or... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:28:00 AM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Babies with severe sleep problems at greater risk for anxiety
Babies with severe sleep problems at greater risk for anxiety
(CNN) – Many babies struggle to fall asleep without a parent at their side, or wake frequently during the night... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:15:49 AM CDT March 11, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Columbia College moves to online classes in Washington
Columbia College moves to online classes in Washington
COLUMBIA - Columbia College has announced it will be temporarily moving in-seat classes to virtual classes in the state of... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:05:00 AM CDT March 11, 2020 in Top Stories

EmVP: A new coffee shop with a special mission
EmVP: A new coffee shop with a special mission
COLUMBIA - Love Coffee is not your typical coffee shop. It's a chance for people with disabilities in mid-Missouri to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 8:49:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Fear of Coronavirus leads to visiting restrictions at State Capitol
Fear of Coronavirus leads to visiting restrictions at State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - After a press release declaring that the capitol is taking measures to prevent the spread of the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 8:32:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 46°
4am 46°
5am 46°
6am 48°