MU classes to go online through Spring Break amid Coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA - MU classes will be instructed online up until Spring Break due to fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

There are still currently no known cases of the coronavirus on the MU Campus.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright made the announcement Wednesday evening in an email to students, staff and faculty saying "These actions are consistent with those taken at other universities and industry around the country."

In-person classes will be suspended beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, March 15.

During the week of March 16 – 20, classes will be held remotely. Following spring break, the university plans to resume in-person classes on Monday, March 30.

"It will allow us to reset the campus and it actually serves as a way for us to isolate the campus from all of the individuals that have been on it for the last several months during the semester," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.

All university-related non-essential international and domestic travel is also suspended until April 12, Cartwright said, while all nonessential university events will be cancelled until March 29.

University operations, however, have not been suspended and campus will remain open.

"Employees are expected to report to work like they normally would. For the vast majority of staff, we expect them to be on-campus for their jobs tomorrow," Basi said.

Only one person in the state has tested 'presumptive positive' for the virus so far.

The Indiana University student and St. Louis-native tested positive after she returned home from a study abroad program in Italy.

A group of about two dozen MU students and faculty attended a national conference in New Orleans last week where an attendee not affiliated with the university later tested presumptive positive for the virus.

Those students and faculty have been asked to self-quarantine while the professors taught classes online Wednesday.

About 1,000 attendees were at the conference. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi could not identify the infected individual Wednesday or if any MU faculty members or students were around the individual at the conference.