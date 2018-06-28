MU closing down two more residence halls due to decrease in demand

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will not be offering space in two residence halls this fall as a result of a decrease in demand for student housing.

According to MU Roar, the website students use to sign up for student housing, Respect and Excellence Halls will be closed for the fall.

"Due to an expected decrease in the number of students needing housing at Mizzou this year, Residential Life will not be offering space in Respect or Excellence Halls at this time. This is an effort to ensure we are using our halls in the most efficient manner, keeping our costs as low as possible so we can provide our students with the best living environments at an affordable cost," reads the statement on Roar's website.

The statement goes on to read, "If demand rises, we will open space in Respect or Excellence later."

This comes after MU announced it would be closing down Laws and Lathrop Halls. New residence halls will be built in their place.

In March, Interim Chancellor Hank Foley sent a letter to faculty and staff anticipating 1,500 fewer students enrolling next fall.

Both Respect and Excellence Halls opened in 2004.