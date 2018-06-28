MU College of Education announces $12 million grant, $3 million in gifts

The grant will go towards funding for the enhancing Missouri’s Instructional Networked Teaching Strategies (eMINTS), which works to improve teacher practices and student improvement across the country. Photo credit: Shane Epping, Mizzou Creative

COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Education awarded the enhancing Missouri’s Instructional Networked Teaching Strategies (eMINTS) program with a $12.3 million Investing in Innovation (i3) grant. The eMINTS program is a part of the MU College of Education.

According to a press release from the MU News Bureau, students who participate in the eMINTS program have real-life learning opportunities with technology.

The i3 grant will help researchers study how the program affects teacher practices and student achievement. Researchers will also study cost-effective strategies for expanding the program to more schools, including schools in Missouri.

“We’re thrilled these awards will empower innovative educators working to expand opportunities for students across the country,” said Senior Advisor Delegated Duties of Deputy Secretary of Education. “Through i3, educators are dramatically improving outcomes for students, and we are committed to providing teachers and school leaders with the resources they need to continue this important work.”

The new i3 grant will serve 56 high-needs schools in Alabama, Utah and Arkansas.

In addition to the $12.3 million grant, private sector members donated more than $3 million to the program collectively.