MU College of Education receives record grant

1 day 7 hours 29 minutes ago Wednesday, October 24 2018 Oct 24, 2018 Wednesday, October 24, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT October 24, 2018 in Top Stories
By: Matthew Judy, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The MU College of Education announced Wednesday that it received four federal and private-sector grants totaling $22.4 million for its "eMINTS" program. One of the grants is the largest in the college's history. 

The program works to provide STEM training for teachers and students in rural areas through professional development programs and workshops. 

"We've really been dedicated to rural schools for the last ten years. It's been a big focus of ours. To have this grant that allows us to do so much work with the Missouri rural schools in particular is really exciting," director of eMINTS Christie Terry said.

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said these grants will help the entire state.

"It's a tremendous amount of investment in the state to really help us move forward with what we are trying to do with the school districts and to help all of Missouri to advance STEM education."

Cartwright also said that much of the state's education relies on the university.

"Teachers and students throughout Missouri's 114 counties depend on the MU College of Education's outreach programs to support teachers and enhance the educational process," he said. "These grants will help the college continue to provide an affordable, excellent education to students throughout Missouri, especially in rural communities where resources like these can change lives."

Terry said these programs are especially important to rural communities that struggle economically.

"Since the recession, rural communities have not rebounded economically the way that urban and suburban communities have and we see this grant as a real opportunity to invest in the students in those communities who are going to bring economic opportunities to their hometowns," she said.

Cartwright thinks the grants are an indication of success at the university.

"For the institution, it's just more of a validation of the incredible work that we are performing here at the university," Cartwright said. "It wasn't surprising to me that the Department of Education would be willing to invest in our faculty and researchers when they want to move forward in a critical area."

$18.6 million of the $22.4 million came from the U.S. Department of Education while the rest was matched by Kansas City Audio-Visual, an audio visual equipment supply company.

Jerry Bernard, owner of Kansas City Audio-Visual said they donated to eMINTS because their goals are "closely aligned."

"We feel very strongly about supporting the people like eMINTs who are in the trenches and who are doing tangible things to make learning and teaching more productive and more effective," Bernard said.

With the latest grants, eMINTS has now raised more than $50 million in funding since 2010.

More News

Grid
List

Residents offer opinions on proposed Hinkson Creek Trail extension
Residents offer opinions on proposed Hinkson Creek Trail extension
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation held a public input meeting regarding a proposed extension of the Hinkson Creek Trail... More >>
47 minutes ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:39:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Columbia parents concerned about kindergartner-teacher ratio
Columbia parents concerned about kindergartner-teacher ratio
COLUMBIA - There are 52 kindergartners at New Haven Elementary, split between two teachers and parents are not happy about... More >>
48 minutes ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:38:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

3 people shot in Jefferson City
3 people shot in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Three people were shot in the 800 block of Montana Street in Jefferson City on Thursday, police... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 5:55:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley continues to face attacks for his stance on the Affordable Care Act. ... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in Target 8

Columbia man attacked with ax
Columbia man attacked with ax
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man said he was attacked with an ax on the porch of his home late Wednesday... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Texts to voters purportedly from Trump roil Kansas election
Texts to voters purportedly from Trump roil Kansas election
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas election officials are reviewing text messages claiming to be from President Donald Trump and telling residents... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:51:56 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department plans to test new restraining device
Columbia Police Department plans to test new restraining device
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will be field testing a new restraining device after evaluating it on Thursday. ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Family, friends said car crash victim "felt like home"
Family, friends said car crash victim "felt like home"
COLUMBIA - The family and friends of the Columbia native who died in a car crash Saturday night are preparing... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Authorities find 2 packages intended for Biden as manhunt ensues
Authorities find 2 packages intended for Biden as manhunt ensues
(CNN) -- Authorities have now found two packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden that are similar in appearance... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Police: Flurry of activity at missing child's home not connected to search
Police: Flurry of activity at missing child's home not connected to search
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is searching for a child who went missing from his home Thursday... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 9:54:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Sedalia man indicted for illegal gun possession
Sedalia man indicted for illegal gun possession
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury has indicted a man for illegally possessing guns. Timothy Cota, 26 of... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:51:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a statutory rape charge on Tuesday against a man accused of having sex with a... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:45:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Federal grand jury indicts man for selling methamphetamine
Federal grand jury indicts man for selling methamphetamine
JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing nine... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Man arrested for illegally selling firearms to convicted felon
Man arrested for illegally selling firearms to convicted felon
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted a former U.S. district courthouse worker on three counts of selling guns... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:16:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Mailed pipe bombs spread fear, officials say there may be more
Mailed pipe bombs spread fear, officials say there may be more
(CNN) -- With every intercepted pipe bomb , fear spread from New York to Washington, Florida, Delaware and California. The... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:44:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Hawley and McCaskill prep for another debate
Hawley and McCaskill prep for another debate
KANSAS CITY - Senator Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley are prepping for today's debate in Kansas City. ... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:45:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Jayhawks coach Self denies ever offering improper benefits
Jayhawks coach Self denies ever offering improper benefits
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self emphatically denied Wednesday night that members of his staff ever offered... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:36:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Cole County Health Department celebrates move into new facility
Cole County Health Department celebrates move into new facility
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Health Department has moved to a new facility off Truman Boulevard and will celebrate... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:24:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 49°
10pm 48°
11pm 47°
12am 47°