MU College of Engineering hosts 5K, raises funds for Habitat for Humanity

COLUMBIA - MU College of Engineering hosts 5K race as part of events in Engineers' Week Sunday morning.

The celebration kicked off Friday with the dome on top of Jesse Hall shining with green light, followed by a 5k run at Traditions Plaza.

About 40 people came out Sunday to participate in the race. Each participant paid a fee covering the cost of a T-shirt and a bottle of water.

President of the Engineers' Club, Molly Sandbother, said the race always has a very good turnout.

"The most we've seen for the race is about 100 people, but 40 is pretty standard and expected," she said.

Participant Olasumbo Babalola said she enjoys this particular event more than others.

"I love it," Babalola said. "It is a way to finish up a fun weekend of the beginning of Eweek and do it with family and friends, which is key."

Babalola has participated in the race twice and also volunteers for the week. She said the race helps the community.

"It is very important because not only is it fun, but you also get to raise money for a good cause," she said. "All proceeds from the race are going to Habitat for Humanity."

Engineers' week is one of the MU's oldest College of Engineering tradition that started in 1903. The week, also called Eweek, includes eight days of festivities that honor St. Patrick, according to the event website.

Engineers' week celebrations end March 16 with a casino night at Tiger Hotel. You can find the schedule for more events celebrating the week.