MU College of Veterinary Medicine Releases Bald Eagle

COLUMBIA - Dozens of people braved the cold, wind and rain Saturday morning to watch the release of a bald eagle. The bird was brought to the MU College of Veterinary Medicine in January for rehabilitation. The college runs the Raptor Rehabilitation Program which takes in injured birds of prey and prepares them to be released back into the wild.



Vet students said not all the raptors they take in can be released so some find permanent homes at the facility. The students say the bald eagle, known as Eagle Rare, is one of the lucky ones. When she was brought to the facility she had a broken left wing and broken pelvis which left her unable to fly.



Students said it took a little longer than usual to get Eagle Rare ready for the wild because they said she was stubborn and would not fly as much as she needed to get stronger. However, after almost a year of rehabilitation it was determined she was ready to go back to her natural habitat. Whatever difficulties she may have had with flying, the crowd that gathered to see her saw no problems as they watched her climb out of her cage and soar out into the Eagles Bluff Conservation Area.



