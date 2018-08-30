MU Concert Supports Columbia's Homeless Youth

COLUMBIA - Country music artist Jimmy Wayne performed at Jesse Hall on the MU campus Tuesday night. The event raised awareness and drew support for the 198 homeless children and teenagers living in and near Columbia. Scotty from KCLR radio emceed the event. It featured performances from Wayne, two of MU’s a cappella groups as well as life stories from two Columbia residents currently going through a homeless transitional living program.

Wayne, who recently completed a 1,700-mile walk from Nashville to Phoenix to raise awareness of the issue of homelessness, went through similar struggles as a teenager. He is now the national spokesman for CASA, an organization whose volunteers advocate and support the safety and well-being of neglected children.

Mizzou's "Project Sol" organization put on the night's event. Project Sol is a student-led organization where students work with the youth of Rainbow House. Group members serve as companions and mentors to homeless youth - they also work to raise awareness of the issue at Mizzou and into the community.