MU concludes investigation into federal grants

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri has concluded its investigation into federal grant spending after a wildlife biologist's complaint to the federal government.

Assistant professor Dylan Kesler's False Claims Act lawsuit alleged that two colleagues in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences improperly paid their spouses from pools of federal scientific research money while the women remained home with newborns.

University officials called Kesler's complaint "unfounded" after the Justice Department decided against pursuing the case. The school says it is no longer reviewing the transactions, in part because Kesler won't agree to an interview.

Accounting records reviewed by The Associated Press show that soon after university officials met with federal prosecutors, a campus fiscal office transferred nearly $60,000 in state funds to replace federal grants paid to one of the women.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the latest information.]