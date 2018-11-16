MU Curators Getting Emails Urging Benefits

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- The University of Missouri's Board of Curators has been receiving emails from around the world urging the UM System to expand employee benefits to same-sex couples.

The messages are part of a campaign organized by Change.org, which allows users to advance specific causes. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that emails have come from Sweden, Canada, Hungary, and several states.

But Betsy Rodriguez, vice president of human resources, says there's no proposal for expanding benefits to same-sex couples before the curators now. Rodriguez said the holdup for expanding benefits could be money. She said it would add up to 2 percent to the system's benefits costs, or between $1 million and $3 million. She said that's a lot of money for a system with a budget gap of about $53.2 million.