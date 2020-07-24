MU decides against outsourcing custodial work for now

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will continue to work with the existing union of custodial workers, according to a news release from the MU News Bureau.

According to the release, MU originally considered outsourcing custodial work when the university experienced budget issues during the pandemic.

“The University of Missouri has experienced tremendous budgetary shortfalls in the economic fallout of COVID-19, and we’ve had to take a hard look at every corner of our finances," UM system president and MU interim chancellor Mun Choi said.

According to the release, bids for outsourcing showed a potential $3 million in savings, but the University will stay with the LiUNA labor union for this academic school year.

According to the release, the university lost $35 million in state revenue since the pandemic began.

In addition, more than 170 people have been laid off, with another 3,600 on furloughs that have lasted between one and three weeks and another 2,300 employees have taken salary cuts, according to the release.

The conversation is not over, however.

"In consideration of the long-term service of our employees, the university will work with the union representing custodial employees over the next several months to find savings and other considerations to avoid outsourcing," said vice chancellor of operations Gary Ward in the statement.

"If the university is unable to achieve savings, it will look to outsource this service. The earliest this would occur would be for the next academic year (2021-2022)"