MU dedicates newest campus landmark

COLUMBIA - In honor of MU's 175th anniversary, the Mizzou Alumni Association and Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin invited members of the Mizzou family back to campus for the dedication of MU's newest campus landmark, Traditions Plaza.

Located on the north end of the Carnahan Quadrangle, Traditions Plaza is across the street from Jesse Hall along Conley Avenue, within walking distance of the Reynold's Alumni Center, Beetle Bailey and Francis Quadrangle.

Traditions Plaza will create an outdoor gathering and programming space to serve as a setting for concerts, spirit rallies, outdoor classes, movies and other activities for students, faculty, alumni and campus visitors. The six-level amphitheater includes a 70 foot by 30 foot main stage, ample seating, and a Legacy Circle.

MU traditions along with notable quotations will be etched in the bricks and tiles that create the stage and pillars. All alumni, students, fans, friends, faculty and staff were invited to take part in this special project by marking their names in 4-by-8-inch or 8-by-8-inch bricks that were be used to build the main stage and on the Mizzou Legacy Circle.

Out of nearly 13,000 bricks used for the project, about 1,500 engraved bricks have been sold so far. Bricks can be purchased on the Alumni Association's wesbite. The project was funded in part by the sales revenue from these customized bricks, with the rest paid for by the Mizzou Alumni Association. Some traditions already etched into the plaza are Homecoming, Tiger Walk and the freshmen midnight BBQ.

After weather-related issues caused construction delays, Traditions Plaza was finally completed early Friday morning. The event at 3 p.m. on MU's campus will kickoff a weekend of Homecoming festivities.