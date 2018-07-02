MU Discusses Amendment 2

Dr. David Fleming hopes Missouri voters will see the issue the same way Holley does. As a physician, Fleming sees many benefits that could branch out from stem cell research.

"My patients, who are quite ill, and who might benefit, who have severe chronic conditions that might potentially some year in the future benefit from the results of the research that could be done," Fleming explained.

The panel consisted of only supporters of embryonic stem cell research. But, panelists offered the opposing view by saying opponents view embryos as people and those opponents think by producing embryonic stem cells, thousands of human embryos are destroyed. Panelists also said opponents feel embryos have the right to life. The panelists' response to opposing views was most of the embryos used for stem cell research would otherwise either be destroyed or stored indefinitely.

Even though the MU panel strongly favored Amendment 2, there are some heavy financial cards stacked against them. New campaign finance reports show that in October, the three groups opposing the stem cell initiative raised more money than supporters did.