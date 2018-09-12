MU Diver Competes for His Second USA Diving Championship

COLUMBIA - A second-time qualifier returns to the USA Diving Summer Junior Zone C Championship Thursday.

Missouri Dive Club member Troy Baker will compete on the three-meter springboards at the Mizzou Aquatics Center. The event began around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

In 2011, Baker placed 10th in the that same competition, and 11th on the one-meter springboards.

During that time, the diver was up against 12 and 13-year-olds. Baker is 13 years old for this year's event, but is now competing in the 14 to 15 FINA, or Fédération Internationale de Natation, dive age group.

Jamie Sweeney coaches Baker and actually coached FINA World Championship qualifier David Bonuchi also from MU back in May.

The championship continues throughout the weekend with Baker diving on platforms Sunday.