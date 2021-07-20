COLUMBIA - With less than five weeks until the start of MU's fall semester, the university has not required vaccinations for students.
Missouri State University announced this month it would offer incentives for vaccinated students. Drawings for prizes began July 9. The university is offering prizes such as free tuition, housing, meal plans, iPads, Macbooks and more.
According to MUhealth.org, the University of Missouri says it is strongly encouraging the vaccines and emphasizes their safety.
MU also asks unvaccinated students to wear masks and socially distance. The university recommends wearing a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
MU has not announced any incentive program at this time.